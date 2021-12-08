Technical Tidbits 12/8: Former Yellow Jacket joins football coaching staff

As far as Georgia Tech news goes, it’s been quite busy the last few days. There were quite a few stories and articles I would have liked to squeeze into today’s Tidbits. Of course, a lot of the news is due to the football team’s coaching vacancies and also the news of Tech players in the transfer portal or declaring for the draft. The latter is the topic of this article which focuses on Juanyeh Thomas’ decision to declare for the NFL Draft.

Thomas was an exciting player to watch during his time at Tech and he contributed in multiple facets of the game on defense and special teams. Best of luck to him in the draft and beyond. In volleyball news, several Yellow Jackets players and their head coach received honors for the AVCA East Coast Region. This article includes the details. Congratulations to all of them on an exciting season.

With all that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits with the first article which focuses on the coaching vacancies we mentioned. Yup, there has been another hire.

Another former Yellow Jacket has been added to the coaching staff. Former player Travares Tillman was recently announced as the football team’s new defensive backs coach. Tillman played for Tech during the O’Leary years which overlapped with head coach Geoff Collins’ time at Tech as a graduate assistant. In a way, it makes sense that he’d be selected given that history.

It will be interesting to see what Tillman can do to improve the Yellow Jackets pass defense. That was definitely one area where Tech struggled this past season. Since the staff shake-up, there’s been a lot of speculation about who will be hired and how the new coaching staff would in turn shake up the team and its performance on the field. Of course, it’s too early to say now, but this hire does seem like a good one. What are your thoughts about the recent additions to the coaching staff?

The Yellow Jackets women’s basketball team will be hosting the UConn Huskies tomorrow night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM. This article breaks down some of both teams’ stats. The Huskies are 5-1 on the season while the Yellow Jackets are 6-2. The Huskies are the 3rd ranked team in the country, so a win would be huge for the Yellow Jackets. Good luck to them in this upcoming game. #GoJackets