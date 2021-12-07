The Binion Index Week 14: Final Regular Season Ratings and Bowl Predictions

National Headlines

Alabama dominated Georgia and made up 5 points in TBI ratings, but the model would still have UGA as the favorite in a hypothetical National Championship rematch. We will learn a lot from the semi-final performances of both teams.

The playoff includes the teams rated 1,2,4, and 5 in our model. Ohio State played at a high level but obviously didn’t earn a spot on the field.

The model has had Cincinnati as a solid #4 for almost two months now; it’s great to see them rewarded with the first G5 playoff berth.

Utah had two terrible early season losses, but they have rocketed up over the back half of the year. If Ohio State doesn’t have a bunch of opt-outs, the Rose Bowl could be fascinating.

TBI has Army massively favored over Navy this weekend and would certainly take Army -8.5.

Bowl Predictions

TBI Bowl Predictions Day and Time Favorite TBI Rating Undergod TBI Rating Vegas Spread TBI Spread TBI Pick ATS Day and Time Favorite TBI Rating Undergod TBI Rating Vegas Spread TBI Spread TBI Pick ATS 2021-12-17 12:00 Toledo 8.16 Middle Tennessee -12.09 -9.5 -20.25 Toledo 2021-12-17 18:00 Coastal Carolina 13.91 Northern Illinois -7.71 -10 -21.62 Coastal Carolina 2021-12-18 11:00 Appalachian State 13.61 Western Kentucky 10.24 -2.5 -3.37 Appalachian State 2021-12-18 14:15 Fresno State 9.46 UTEP -2.01 -12.5 -11.47 UTEP 2021-12-18 15:30 BYU 8.21 UAB 17.08 -7.5 8.87 UAB 2021-12-18 17:45 Liberty 4.66 Eastern Michigan -14.58 -8.5 -19.24 Liberty 2021-12-18 19:30 Oregon State 7.53 Utah State -1.05 -8 -8.58 Oregon State 2021-12-18 21:15 Louisiana 2.42 Marshall -3.4 -6 -5.82 Marshall 2021-12-20 14:30 Tulsa 1.71 Old Dominion -6.49 -9.5 -8.2 Old Dominion 2021-12-21 15:30 Wyoming -7.08 Kent State -7.36 -3.5 -0.28 Kent State 2021-12-21 19:30 UT San Antonio -1.78 San Diego State -3.13 -2 -1.35 San Diego State 2021-12-22 20:00 Army 6.48 Missouri -3.33 -3.5 -9.81 Army 2021-12-23 15:30 Miami (OH) -0.56 North Texas -10.44 -4.5 -9.88 Miami (OH) 2021-12-23 19:00 Florida 19.23 UCF 5.22 -7.5 -14.01 Florida 2021-12-24 20:00 Memphis -5.72 Hawai'i -7.36 -3.5 -1.64 Hawai'i 2021-12-25 14:30 Georgia State -0.14 Ball State -16.25 -3.5 -16.11 Georgia State 2021-12-27 11:00 Nevada -0.91 Western Michigan 11.93 -6 12.84 Western Michigan 2021-12-27 14:30 Boston College -2.71 East Carolina -4.4 -3.5 -1.69 East Carolina 2021-12-28 12:00 Auburn 11.4 Houston 11.84 -3 0.44 Houston 2021-12-28 15:15 Louisville 7.07 Air Force 1.06 -1.5 -6.01 Louisville 2021-12-28 18:45 Mississippi State 17.81 Texas Tech -1.48 -8 -19.29 Mississippi State 2021-12-28 20:00 NC State 15.06 UCLA 7.26 -1 -7.8 NC State 2021-12-28 22:15 Minnesota 10.51 West Virginia 2.72 -5 -7.79 Minnesota 2021-12-28 11:00 SMU 6.25 Virginia 3.19 -1.5 -3.06 SMU 2021-12-29 14:15 Virginia Tech -1.96 Maryland 6.62 -2.5 8.58 Maryland 2021-12-29 17:45 Clemson 20.52 Iowa State 13.23 -1.5 -7.29 Clemson 2021-12-29 21:15 Oklahoma 12.43 Oregon 19.08 -3.5 6.65 Oregon 2021-12-30 11:30 North Carolina 7.08 South Carolina -0.09 -7 -7.17 North Carolina 2021-12-30 19:00 Pittsburgh 17.29 Michigan State 14.27 -3.5 -3.02 Michigan State 2021-12-30 15:00 Tennessee 15.6 Purdue 13.85 -3 -1.75 Purdue 2021-12-30 22:30 Wisconsin 18.64 Arizona State 17.01 -7.5 -1.63 Arizona State 2021-12-31 11:30 Texas A&M 18.8 Wake Forest 2.4 -5.5 -16.4 Texas A&M 2021-12-31 12:30 Miami 6.18 Washington State 2.85 -1.5 -3.33 Miami 2021-12-31 14:30 Boise State 0.73 Central Michigan -3.78 -9.5 -4.51 Central Michigan 2021-12-31 15:30 Alabama 35.22 Cincinnati 28.55 -13.5 -6.67 Cincinnati 2021-12-31 19:30 Georgia 45.97 Michigan 26.34 -7.5 -19.63 Georgia 2022-1-1 11:00 Iowa 5.23 Kentucky 15.15 -1 9.92 Kentucky 2022-1-1 11:00 Penn State 14.75 Arkansas 19.32 -3.5 4.57 Arkansas 2022-1-1 13:00 Notre Dame 17.22 Oklahoma State 17.8 -2 0.58 Oklahoma State 2022-1-1 17:00 Ohio State 32.38 Utah 19.49 -7 -12.89 Ohio State 2022-1-1 20:45 Ole Miss 15.36 Baylor 17.3 -2 1.94 Baylor 2022-1-4 21:00 LSU 8.32 Kansas State 8.92 -2.5 0.6 Kansas State

As opt-outs and significant personnel changes are announced, I am going to attempt some manual adjustments later in the process, and I’ll post those changes eventually. For now, pay attention to the news if there is a game where the spread doesn’t make sense.

Tracking the Model

The Binion Index finishes up its first year, and I’m happy with the overall results. Conference Championship week ended with TBI going 6-5 ATS but with a massive 18.2 absolute error. There were some wild results. Looking to the offseason, I’m excited to dig in on some of the teams where the model did the best and worst, to tweak some things in our preseason ratings, and to analyze our in-season weights. We look forward to an even more accurate season 2!

We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.

The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of 54 different models. After 14 weeks, the Binion Index would be 1st overall ATS but 42nd in absolute error. That absolute error number gives us tremendous opportunity for improvement before next year.

Season to Date ATS: 389-329-9 (54.1%)

ATS Goal: >=55%

Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.8

Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5