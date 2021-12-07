The Binion Index Week 14: Final Regular Season Ratings and Bowl Predictions

National Headlines
- Alabama dominated Georgia and made up 5 points in TBI ratings, but the model would still have UGA as the favorite in a hypothetical National Championship rematch. We will learn a lot from the semi-final performances of both teams.
- The playoff includes the teams rated 1,2,4, and 5 in our model. Ohio State played at a high level but obviously didn’t earn a spot on the field.
- The model has had Cincinnati as a solid #4 for almost two months now; it’s great to see them rewarded with the first G5 playoff berth.
- Utah had two terrible early season losses, but they have rocketed up over the back half of the year. If Ohio State doesn’t have a bunch of opt-outs, the Rose Bowl could be fascinating.
- TBI has Army massively favored over Navy this weekend and would certainly take Army -8.5.
Bowl Predictions
TBI Bowl Predictions
|Day and Time
|Favorite
|TBI Rating
|Undergod
|TBI Rating
|Vegas Spread
|TBI Spread
|TBI Pick ATS
|Day and Time
|Favorite
|TBI Rating
|Undergod
|TBI Rating
|Vegas Spread
|TBI Spread
|TBI Pick ATS
|2021-12-17 12:00
|Toledo
|8.16
|Middle Tennessee
|-12.09
|-9.5
|-20.25
|Toledo
|2021-12-17 18:00
|Coastal Carolina
|13.91
|Northern Illinois
|-7.71
|-10
|-21.62
|Coastal Carolina
|2021-12-18 11:00
|Appalachian State
|13.61
|Western Kentucky
|10.24
|-2.5
|-3.37
|Appalachian State
|2021-12-18 14:15
|Fresno State
|9.46
|UTEP
|-2.01
|-12.5
|-11.47
|UTEP
|2021-12-18 15:30
|BYU
|8.21
|UAB
|17.08
|-7.5
|8.87
|UAB
|2021-12-18 17:45
|Liberty
|4.66
|Eastern Michigan
|-14.58
|-8.5
|-19.24
|Liberty
|2021-12-18 19:30
|Oregon State
|7.53
|Utah State
|-1.05
|-8
|-8.58
|Oregon State
|2021-12-18 21:15
|Louisiana
|2.42
|Marshall
|-3.4
|-6
|-5.82
|Marshall
|2021-12-20 14:30
|Tulsa
|1.71
|Old Dominion
|-6.49
|-9.5
|-8.2
|Old Dominion
|2021-12-21 15:30
|Wyoming
|-7.08
|Kent State
|-7.36
|-3.5
|-0.28
|Kent State
|2021-12-21 19:30
|UT San Antonio
|-1.78
|San Diego State
|-3.13
|-2
|-1.35
|San Diego State
|2021-12-22 20:00
|Army
|6.48
|Missouri
|-3.33
|-3.5
|-9.81
|Army
|2021-12-23 15:30
|Miami (OH)
|-0.56
|North Texas
|-10.44
|-4.5
|-9.88
|Miami (OH)
|2021-12-23 19:00
|Florida
|19.23
|UCF
|5.22
|-7.5
|-14.01
|Florida
|2021-12-24 20:00
|Memphis
|-5.72
|Hawai'i
|-7.36
|-3.5
|-1.64
|Hawai'i
|2021-12-25 14:30
|Georgia State
|-0.14
|Ball State
|-16.25
|-3.5
|-16.11
|Georgia State
|2021-12-27 11:00
|Nevada
|-0.91
|Western Michigan
|11.93
|-6
|12.84
|Western Michigan
|2021-12-27 14:30
|Boston College
|-2.71
|East Carolina
|-4.4
|-3.5
|-1.69
|East Carolina
|2021-12-28 12:00
|Auburn
|11.4
|Houston
|11.84
|-3
|0.44
|Houston
|2021-12-28 15:15
|Louisville
|7.07
|Air Force
|1.06
|-1.5
|-6.01
|Louisville
|2021-12-28 18:45
|Mississippi State
|17.81
|Texas Tech
|-1.48
|-8
|-19.29
|Mississippi State
|2021-12-28 20:00
|NC State
|15.06
|UCLA
|7.26
|-1
|-7.8
|NC State
|2021-12-28 22:15
|Minnesota
|10.51
|West Virginia
|2.72
|-5
|-7.79
|Minnesota
|2021-12-28 11:00
|SMU
|6.25
|Virginia
|3.19
|-1.5
|-3.06
|SMU
|2021-12-29 14:15
|Virginia Tech
|-1.96
|Maryland
|6.62
|-2.5
|8.58
|Maryland
|2021-12-29 17:45
|Clemson
|20.52
|Iowa State
|13.23
|-1.5
|-7.29
|Clemson
|2021-12-29 21:15
|Oklahoma
|12.43
|Oregon
|19.08
|-3.5
|6.65
|Oregon
|2021-12-30 11:30
|North Carolina
|7.08
|South Carolina
|-0.09
|-7
|-7.17
|North Carolina
|2021-12-30 19:00
|Pittsburgh
|17.29
|Michigan State
|14.27
|-3.5
|-3.02
|Michigan State
|2021-12-30 15:00
|Tennessee
|15.6
|Purdue
|13.85
|-3
|-1.75
|Purdue
|2021-12-30 22:30
|Wisconsin
|18.64
|Arizona State
|17.01
|-7.5
|-1.63
|Arizona State
|2021-12-31 11:30
|Texas A&M
|18.8
|Wake Forest
|2.4
|-5.5
|-16.4
|Texas A&M
|2021-12-31 12:30
|Miami
|6.18
|Washington State
|2.85
|-1.5
|-3.33
|Miami
|2021-12-31 14:30
|Boise State
|0.73
|Central Michigan
|-3.78
|-9.5
|-4.51
|Central Michigan
|2021-12-31 15:30
|Alabama
|35.22
|Cincinnati
|28.55
|-13.5
|-6.67
|Cincinnati
|2021-12-31 19:30
|Georgia
|45.97
|Michigan
|26.34
|-7.5
|-19.63
|Georgia
|2022-1-1 11:00
|Iowa
|5.23
|Kentucky
|15.15
|-1
|9.92
|Kentucky
|2022-1-1 11:00
|Penn State
|14.75
|Arkansas
|19.32
|-3.5
|4.57
|Arkansas
|2022-1-1 13:00
|Notre Dame
|17.22
|Oklahoma State
|17.8
|-2
|0.58
|Oklahoma State
|2022-1-1 17:00
|Ohio State
|32.38
|Utah
|19.49
|-7
|-12.89
|Ohio State
|2022-1-1 20:45
|Ole Miss
|15.36
|Baylor
|17.3
|-2
|1.94
|Baylor
|2022-1-4 21:00
|LSU
|8.32
|Kansas State
|8.92
|-2.5
|0.6
|Kansas State
As opt-outs and significant personnel changes are announced, I am going to attempt some manual adjustments later in the process, and I’ll post those changes eventually. For now, pay attention to the news if there is a game where the spread doesn’t make sense.
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index finishes up its first year, and I’m happy with the overall results. Conference Championship week ended with TBI going 6-5 ATS but with a massive 18.2 absolute error. There were some wild results. Looking to the offseason, I’m excited to dig in on some of the teams where the model did the best and worst, to tweak some things in our preseason ratings, and to analyze our in-season weights. We look forward to an even more accurate season 2!
We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of 54 different models. After 14 weeks, the Binion Index would be 1st overall ATS but 42nd in absolute error. That absolute error number gives us tremendous opportunity for improvement before next year.
Season to Date ATS: 389-329-9 (54.1%)
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.8
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
The Binion Index Week 14
|Rank
|Team
|Week 14
|Rank
|Team
|Week 14
|1
|Georgia
|45.97
|2
|Alabama
|35.22
|3
|Ohio State
|32.38
|4
|Cincinnati
|28.55
|5
|Michigan
|26.34
|6
|Clemson
|20.52
|7
|Utah
|19.49
|8
|Arkansas
|19.32
|9
|Florida
|19.23
|10
|Oregon
|19.08
|11
|Texas A&M
|18.8
|12
|Wisconsin
|18.64
|13
|Mississippi State
|17.81
|14
|Oklahoma State
|17.8
|15
|Baylor
|17.3
|16
|Pittsburgh
|17.29
|17
|Notre Dame
|17.22
|18
|Nebraska
|17.09
|19
|UAB
|17.08
|20
|Arizona State
|17.01
|21
|Tennessee
|15.6
|22
|Ole Miss
|15.36
|23
|Kentucky
|15.15
|24
|NC State
|15.06
|25
|Penn State
|14.75
|26
|Michigan State
|14.27
|27
|Coastal Carolina
|13.91
|28
|Purdue
|13.85
|29
|Appalachian State
|13.61
|30
|Iowa State
|13.23
|31
|Oklahoma
|12.43
|32
|Western Michigan
|11.93
|33
|Houston
|11.84
|34
|Auburn
|11.4
|35
|Minnesota
|10.51
|36
|Western Kentucky
|10.24
|37
|Fresno State
|9.46
|38
|Kansas State
|8.92
|39
|LSU
|8.32
|40
|BYU
|8.21
|41
|Toledo
|8.16
|42
|Oregon State
|7.53
|43
|UCLA
|7.26
|44
|North Carolina
|7.08
|45
|Louisville
|7.07
|46
|Maryland
|6.62
|47
|Army
|6.48
|48
|Florida State
|6.28
|49
|SMU
|6.25
|50
|Miami
|6.18
|51
|Texas
|5.6
|52
|Iowa
|5.23
|53
|UCF
|5.22
|54
|Liberty
|4.66
|55
|TCU
|3.45
|56
|Virginia
|3.19
|57
|Washington State
|2.85
|58
|West Virginia
|2.72
|59
|Louisiana
|2.42
|60
|Wake Forest
|2.4
|61
|Tulsa
|1.71
|62
|Air Force
|1.06
|63
|Boise State
|0.73
|64
|Syracuse
|0.38
|65
|South Carolina
|-0.09
|66
|Georgia State
|-0.14
|67
|Miami (OH)
|-0.56
|68
|Nevada
|-0.91
|69
|California
|-1.01
|70
|Utah State
|-1.05
|71
|Texas Tech
|-1.48
|72
|UT San Antonio
|-1.78
|73
|Virginia Tech
|-1.96
|74
|UTEP
|-2.01
|75
|Boston College
|-2.71
|76
|Illinois
|-2.72
|77
|San Diego State
|-3.13
|78
|Colorado State
|-3.29
|79
|Missouri
|-3.33
|80
|Marshall
|-3.4
|81
|Washington
|-3.76
|82
|Central Michigan
|-3.78
|83
|East Carolina
|-4.4
|84
|Memphis
|-5.72
|85
|Tulane
|-5.8
|86
|USC
|-6.21
|87
|Troy
|-6.23
|88
|Georgia Tech
|-6.28
|89
|Old Dominion
|-6.49
|90
|Wyoming
|-7.08
|91
|Florida Atlantic
|-7.1
|92
|Hawai'i
|-7.36
|93
|Kent State
|-7.36
|94
|Northern Illinois
|-7.71
|95
|South Alabama
|-8.17
|96
|Rutgers
|-8.24
|97
|Northwestern
|-10.25
|98
|North Texas
|-10.44
|99
|Indiana
|-10.47
|100
|Louisiana Tech
|-11.43
|101
|Arizona
|-11.82
|102
|Middle Tennessee
|-12.09
|103
|San José State
|-12.13
|104
|Ohio
|-13.99
|105
|Colorado
|-14.5
|106
|Eastern Michigan
|-14.58
|107
|Ball State
|-16.25
|108
|South Florida
|-16.59
|109
|Navy
|-16.82
|110
|Rice
|-17.42
|111
|Stanford
|-17.66
|112
|Bowling Green
|-17.7
|113
|Duke
|-18
|114
|Georgia Southern
|-19.05
|115
|Southern Mississippi
|-19.14
|116
|UNLV
|-19.24
|117
|Temple
|-19.99
|118
|Charlotte
|-21.97
|119
|Buffalo
|-22.43
|120
|Vanderbilt
|-22.98
|121
|Louisiana Monroe
|-23.03
|122
|Texas State
|-24.73
|123
|Florida International
|-24.94
|124
|Arkansas State
|-25.21
|125
|Akron
|-25.44
|126
|Kansas
|-26.64
|127
|New Mexico State
|-29.38
|128
|New Mexico
|-32.83
|129
|UMass
|-34.95
|130
|Connecticut
|-35.35
