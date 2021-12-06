Another One to the Portal...

After an injury against Kennesaw State forced him to miss the middle of the season, Jamious Grififn decided with the coaching staff that he would use a redshirt year in 2021. As GT fans found out Monday night, the rest of that eligibility will be used elsewhere.

Griffin committed to Georgia Tech late in 2018 after the fire of Geoff Collins. He was a four star running back out of Rome High School and the Gatorade Player of the Year in his classification. But in three years at GT, he managed only 91 carries with a 4.1 yard average and 2 rushing touchdowns. He added another 6 catches out of the backfield. Along the way, injuries slowed him down, and we wish him the best as he tries to kick start his college career elsewhere.

Now, the GT running back room that famously had 13 members upon Coach Collins’s arrival has one scholarship player, Dontae Smith. 4 Star Antonio Martin Jr. and 3 Star Terron Kellman are commits set to join the 2022 roster. Look for GT to seek out a running back in the transfer portal to supplement the room as well.

Anybody in the portal that piques your interest?