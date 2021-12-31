Technical Tidbits 12/31: Buh-bye 2021, hello 2022

Well, Yellow Jacket fans, it is the last day of 2021. With that in mind, I would like to wish you all a Happy New Year and an awesome 2022. Given the holidays and the bowl ineligibility of the football team, there are not too many stories or articles for that matter to catch up with. Tonight u(sic)ga plays Michigan, so without any hesitation, I’d like to say go Wolverines and #THWG! With that off my chest, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

In the sporting world (particularly the NFL as of late) I don’t think anything says 2020 or 2021 for that matter better than the words postponed or canceled. The article above and this one here both pertain to postponements of games for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The women’s Thursday night game against Pitt was postponed. Likewise, the men’s Tuesday and Wednesday games against Alabama A&M and Syracuse, respectively, were postponed due to “health and safety protocols”.

As the omicron variant runs rampant throughout the country, it’s certainly also beginning to take its toll on the world of sports as the cancellations or postponements just keep piling up. Speaking of which, is there still a chance one of the CFP games gets canceled? I doubt it given the amount of advertisement revenue at stake. Anyhow, hopefully, 2022 will be a better year. While the topic of omicron is still on the table, what happens when/if we pass omega? If this is going to be an ongoing thing, then the WHO, the CDC, HHS, or whoever makes the decision should choose a language with more letters in its alphabet. With all the spare time due to the cancellations/postponements, there’s never a bad time to brush up on your Khmer.

Well, I like to end things on a happy note, so with that said, I thought I’d include this article about the women’s basketball team. They have now moved up to a #16th ranking in the AP Poll as the article mentions. Sweet! Congratulations to the women’s basketball team and let’s hope they continue their success well into March of 2022.

Happy New Year!