Technical Tidbits 12/3: Yellow Jackets fall to Badgers; Tar Heels next on the schedule

It has certainly been a roller-coaster ride for Tech fans the last few days with the recent news related to the football program. As the collegiate coaching carousel gets in full swing, there will be a lot of speculation and intrigue regarding the coaching vacancies and how they’ll be filled. But not to lose sight of other Tech athletic news, here is a nice article focused on Tech’s track and field season which is getting underway today in Clemson.

With that said, today’s Tidbits won’t be featuring any football-related news as there will certainly be enough of that over the next few days (or weeks) as the aforementioned coaching news takes shape and a new hire is eventually determined. Today’s first article will be focused on basketball and Tech’s recent game with Wisconsin.

As the article mentions, Michael Devoe had a heck of a night against Wisconsin. He scored 33 points but it wasn’t enough as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team came up just short losing 70-66. Coming into the game, the Badgers were the 23rd ranked team in the country. Both the Yellow Jackets and the Badgers were 5-1 as well going into the game, so it was an interesting match-up going into the game.

Despite the loss, the Yellow Jackets are at a better point six games into the season than they were last season. They’ll be opening up ACC play as they host North Carolina, so the schedule will become more challenging. The UNC game is scheduled for this Sunday and will be televised on ESPN2 with tip-off set for 3:00 PM. #GoJackets

Every cloud has a silver lining, or maybe a gold one in the case of Georgia Tech’s athletic director Todd Stansbury. Despite the disappointing news of the football team’s less-than-stellar season hanging over his head, Stansbury was able to find some positive news of late.

As the article points out, according to the data released on Thursday, Georgia Tech has a 90% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR). That’s actually the highest GSR in school history. The number has been on a steady incline as can also be seen in the article. And one further positive spin to take away from the numbers, the football program is among Tech teams to have a GSR that is higher than national averages. The value of a Tech degree speaks for itself and it’s worth remembering that, so credit is due to the Tech student-athletes who have excelled in their academics and finished their degrees.