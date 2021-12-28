FTRS Picks Bowl Week 3: Cancel Culture

I had high hopes that picking based on the mascots was finally gonna get me back in the positives of picks. Unfortunately COVID had different ideas. Now with plenty of bowls being canceled it looks like I’ll need much more luck to turn my season around. On the plus side, if bowls keep getting cancelled the ACC may go undefeated in bowl games this year, that’ll give us something to hang over the SEC.

But man, I just want to watch some football. We’ve had a few good games, but we’ve missed out on some of the games which I was really looking forward to. So much for ECU getting their first bowl game in 6 years. So much for having one more chance to see Brennan Armstrong prove how strong his arm is before he (presumably) goes to the draft. Hopefully things will get better so these will be the last cancelled bowl games, I’m gonna choose to evaluate each game as though we still expect them to take place.

11:30 AM, Thursday 12/30 on ESPN (all times eastern standard time)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (-9) v South Carolina Gamecocks

Logan: How did UNC end the season only being 6-6? By all accounts it doesn’t make sense. At least I get why South Carolina struggled with the injuries and coaching changes, but UNC had it all going for them. Maybe it had something to do with that demoralizing loss in Atlanta. UNC getting 9 makes sense on paper, and sense UNC has bucked all the trends this year I am picking South Carolina to cover.

Logan’s Pick: South Carolina Covers

3 PM, Thursday 12/30 on ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (-5.5) v Purdue Boilermakers

I have a thing against Tennessee. It’s a long complicated story that involves me getting in a fight with the Tennessee marching band. All you need to know is I wasn’t that drunk and they were being jerks. Point is, I’m picking Purdue.

Logan’s Pick: Purdue

7 PM, Thursday 12/30 on ESPN

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl : Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia

#12 Pittsburgh Panthers v #10 Michigan State Spartans (-2.5)

Kenny Pickett has proven me wrong in every way. While both Michigan State and Pitt have gone well above expectations this year, Pitt has more to lose in this game. I expect Pitt to overcome a tough Spartan defense.

Logan’s Pick: Pitt

10:30 PM, Thursday 12/30 on ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl : Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada

Wisconsin Badgers (-6) v Arizona State Sun Devils

We come to sin city with two different vices. Wisconsin with their alcoholism, and Arizona State with their well known party history. Both teams are suited to this environment even if Arizona State is closer. I like both these programs, but I think Wisconsin is better suited to winning this matchup given their stout defense.

Logan’s Pick: Wisconsin

CANCELLED

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

I couldn’t find a picture of the bowl box office, so enjoy this one from Toronto. More cancellations incoming, but I guess we can do worse. I think I am technically obligated to hate on this bowl based on the sponsor, I can’t keep track of how all the media alignments.

Logan’s Pick: would’ve been CMU

11 AM, Friday 12/31 on ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, Florida

#17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-14.5) v Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Credit to Rutgers for finding a way to be in a bowl game. But this was a sudden thing, Rutgers hasn’t had the prep time, and probably weren’t training over the holidays till they found out. Unfortunately I do not see the Scarlet Knights winning this matchup.

Logan’s Pick: Wake Forest

Noon, Friday 12/31 on CBS

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl : Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas

Washington State Cougars v Central Michigan Chippewas (No Spread at time of writing)

Fun matchup that could see plenty off offense assuming it still gets played. Gonna Take CMU because I have a gut feeling and that’s all your getting from me.

Logan’s Pick: CMU

3:30 PM, Friday Tuesday 12/31 on ESPN

CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl : AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide (-13.5) v #4 Cincinnati Bearcats

This one is pretty simple. I don’t want to downplay Cincinnati for all they’ve done this season, but there is one consistent lesson we have learned in picks this year. DONT. PICK. AGAINST. ALABAMA!

Logan’s Pick: Alabama

7:30 PM, Friday 12/31 on ESPN

CFP Semifinals at the Capital One Orange Bowl : Hard Rock Stadium Miami, Florida

#3 Georgia Bulldogs (-7.5) v #2 Michigan Wolverines

I’ve given up hating on uga. I even included their mascot above. I will pick them in this one and hope my bad picks will jinx them into losing.

Logan’s Pick: dwags

Noon, Saturday 01/01 on ESPN2

Outback Bowl: Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida

Penn State Nittany Lions v #21 Arkansas Razorbacks (-1)

Penn State’s losses have been to opponents like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State. Otherwise Penn State has been a tough team to play. I think the Penn State defense can lock down Arkansas similar to the game against the dwags earlier in the year. I’ll take Penn State to win this one.

Logan’s Pick: Penn State

1:00 PM, Saturday 01/01 on ESPN

Playstation Fiesta Bowl : State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona

#9 Oklahoma State Cowboys v #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-2.5)

Oklahoma State has one last chance to prove themselves after their loss to Baylor in the championship game. Notre Dame is suffering some personnel losses going into this away game. I think the uniformity of Oklahoma State gives the Cowboys enough to win this matchup.

Logan’s Pick: Oklahoma State

1 PM, Saturday 01/01 on ABC

Vrbo Citrus Bowl : Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida

#15 Iowa Hawkeyes v #22 Kentucky Wildcats (-3)

I just think Iowa is the better team... don’t @ me.

Logan’s Pick: Iowa

5 PM, Saturday 01/01 on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X: Rose Bowl Pasadena, California

#11 Utah Utes v #6 Ohio State Buckeyes (-4.5)

I think Utah has a good chance in this bowl game. Utah has a top tier defence and they should be able to find a way to step up against an Ohio State offense which has players dropping out to go straight to the draft. If Ohio State wins it is very close, so I’m taking Utah.

Logan’s Pick: Utah

8:45 PM, Saturday 01/01 on ESPN

All State Sugar Bowl : Caesars Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana

#7 Baylor Bears v #8 Ole Miss Rebels (-1.5)

I’m hoping this is a fun game. The over/under sits at 55 which is surprising given how I view both teams as being strong on offense. If Baylor wins its because their defense keeps Ole Miss in check, I don’t see that happening though.

Logan’s Pick: Ole Miss

9 PM, Tuesday 01/04 on ESPN

TaxAct Texas Bowl : NRG Stadium Houston, Texas

LSU Tigers v Kansas State Wildcats (-3.5)

How can I go against that face. I think Brian Kelly gets the tigers in order enough to win this bowl game.

Logan’s Pick: LSU

I will post again on 1/05 for championship game and recap of the bowl picks.