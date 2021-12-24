Technical Tidbits 12/24: Tech defeats GSU, last night's game postponed

Hopefully, everyone is enjoying their Christmas Eve day. There’s a lot of Georgia Tech news to catch up with. One item of interest that isn’t exactly Tech related but was on my radar involved former Yellow Jacket running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs recently entered the transfer portal and there was a lot of speculation about where he’d end up. Well, it now looks like he will be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2022 season. This article has more details about the story. Gibbs was one of my favorite Yellow Jacket players to watch on the Flats, and even though he is no longer a Yellow Jacket, I will still keep up with his career. He joins the ranks of a long list of stellar running backs to play for the Crimson Tide. Best of luck to him — I have a feeling he’ll be even more exciting to watch next season.

The 15th FINA World Swimming Championships took place from December 16-21. Eight of the participants were from the Georgia Tech swimming and diving team, as this article discusses. And apparently, they did very well. As the article mentions, several national records were set by Yellow Jackets who participated in the events. Congratulations to them. With all that being said, let’s get started with today’s Tidbits.

Ahh, revenge can be so sweet and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team got a taste of it after defeating the Georgia State Panthers on Tuesday. Last year the Yellow Jackets narrowly lost to the Panthers 123-120 in quadruple overtime. This year the game went to overtime but the final score was not close at all with the Yellow Jackets winning 72-62.

Jordan Usher had an impressive night turning in a career-high 30 points, as the article mentions. The Yellow Jackets had to fight back in the second half to win in overtime after being down by as much as six points. This was after holding a big lead after the first half. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Tech. Their game last night against Alabama A&M was postponed (I don’t need to mention why).

Keeping the focus on hoops, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets women’s team had another impressive victory. They defeated the Boston UniversityTerriers 71-49. The Yellow Jackets are currently ranked 17th in the nation and are 10-2 overall. They’ll be on the road for their next game as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on Thursday, December 30th. Good luck to them as they look to extend their five-game winning streak.