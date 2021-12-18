Georgia Tech Football: Transfer OL Pierce Quick Commits!

Alabama OL Pierce Quick has announced his intentions to transfer to Georgia Tech. The 6-5 306 lb lineman was a highly rated recruit out of HS in 2019, with a 247sports composite grade of .9789. He was recruited by then-Alabama OL coach Brent Key, and is now following his former lead recruiter to Georgia Tech. In 3 seasons at Alabama Quick appeared in 8 games at Guard, entering the transfer portal on November 29. Georgia Tech quickly jumped into the mix, and Quick officially visited on December 3.

What to Expect

Quick moves well for a man of his size. He is very athletic, which earned him attention form the likes of Alabama as a recruit. Out of HS, Quick was a raw player with huge upside and a strong physical game. He wasn’t able to break through with the Tide to get consistent playing time, so there isn’t much college tape to evaluate. Quick will work to refine his game with Coach Key, and is in line to be a key contributor for the Jackets this year.

Quick will likely play Guard for the Yellow Jackets as he did for the Crimson Tide. The departure of Ryan Johnson at Right Guard leaves an open starting spot along the line, and Left Guard has been a revolving door for much of the Collins/Key era at Tech. Also, athletic Guards who can pull are needed in Chip Long’s offense. The Buck Sweep, a run play where both Guards pull to the point of attack, is a staple play of the Long offense. It’s a difficult play to defend when the blocks are executed, but it requires Guards who are....Quick.

Let’s Welcome Pierce to the Flats!