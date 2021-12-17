Georgia Tech Football: Paul Tchio Commits

Offensive lineman Paul Tchio announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Friday morning, joining the 13 high school signees and 1 other transfer in the current class. Tchio comes to Georgia Tech with three years of eligibility remaining, after spending the past two seasons at Clemson.

Recruited as a guard, Tchio was a consensus 4-star prospect (5.9 Rivals, 0.9545 24/7), and was rated as the #143 overall player in the nation, #5 guard, and #15 best player in Georgia by ESPN in the Class of 2019. Tchio blocked for former Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates at Milton High School, where he helped the Eagles win the 2018 7A state championship.

Tchio did not get much run at Clemson, compiling just 181 snaps in 9 career games for the Tigers before entering the transfer portal in early November. Coming in at 6’5” and 310 lbs, Paul will be one of our largest offensive linemen, but brings with him a high level of athleticism. This is evident from his high school tape as he played defensive tackle, was regularly used as a pulling guard on run plays, and even lined up as a Wildcat quarterback.

A natural run blocker, Tchio’s two years at Clemson have paid dividends as evident by his play against u(sic)ga and NC State. Wearing #57 at LG for the Tigers, Tchio performed admirably against the dwags’ stout defensive front. While Clemson struggled in protection all night, Tchio’s insertion calmed things down up front.

In the two highlights below, Tchio displays his prowess pulling and run blocking. When pulling, he identifies blitzers and makes effective blocks, springing runners and buying his QB more time. When blocking inside, Tchio engages his block and turns his man away from the play, sealing the edge for his back en route to the end zone. Insert Dontae Smith and I see the Jackets having success running behind Tchio.

Moving forward, Tchio will need to continue to work on his balance and leverage, as he can be knocked or pulled off center by a rusher at times. All in, however, I see Tchio breaking into the starting rotation immediately, and his combination of size, strength, and athleticism will really help open things up inside for our backs.

Welcome to the Flats, Paul!