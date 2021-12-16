Technical Tidbits 12/16: Recruiting news and more

With the holiday season here, one’s schedule can easily become in disarray. So bear with me if the timing of the Tidbits is a bit unpredictable in the next couple of weeks. There’s a lot of news to catch up with and it’s difficult deciding what articles and stories to include or not. Last week’s untimely passing of former Yellow Jacket Demaryius Thomas was shocking news that impacted the entire football community and beyond. Thomas played professionally for most of his carer with the Denver Broncos. Last Sunday the team paid tribute to Thomas in a unique manner, and I thought I’d include a link to a video of that moment. Condolences to the Thomas family on their loss.

Yesterday was Early Signing Day and the first of today’s articles focuses on that event. In related news and good news at that, Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin has come out of the transfer portal and will be back at Tech next season as this article mentions. It was hard to hear about running backs coach Tashard Choice’s decision to leave Tech for USC (albeit an understandable move), so the Griffin news is definitely welcomed. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

Yesterday was Early Signing Day and the Yellow Jackets pulled in a pretty small class as mentioned in this AJC article. The FTRS article referenced above breaks down all the key additions from yesterday’s signings. The team will be picking up some players at key positions and hopefully, this can contribute to the growth and improvement of the team.

Overall, what are your thoughts about this year’s signings? How do you feel about the program going into the offseason?

Finally, to wrap up today’s Tidbits, I wanted to mention the Georgia Tech volleyball team who had an incredible run to the Elite Eight of this year’s NCAA Tournament. Two of their players were named to the AVCA First-Team All-American team and one player was named as an Honorable Mention as this article mentions.

Congratulations to them and the rest of the volleyball team. Making it all the way to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is no small feat. They certainly had an amazing season. It was a lot of fun keeping up with the team and cheering them on. What a season!