Honoring Demaryius Thomas

Last night Georgia Tech fans everywhere were met with sorrowful news. Georgia Tech wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. He passed away in his home due to health complications from a seizure.

Demaryius “Bay Bay” Thomas was an important figure to Georgia Tech and to football at large. Thomas came from West Laurens High School to Georgia Tech as a Wide Receiver in 2006 but after staying as a redshirt that year his career really began in 2007 where he caught 35 receptions for 558 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In 2008 Paul Johnson began coaching the Yellow Jackets and some worried this might decrease Bay Bay’s receiving yards. Demaryius proved it didn’t matter what system he was in, DT could still make an impact. Demaryius finished 2008 with 627 receiving yards, and upped that number to 1,154 and 8 touchdowns in 2009. When asked by a reporter if Demaryius was concerned about getting less stats in the Veer system run by Paul Johnson, Demaryius responded “Sometimes I think about [not getting many passes], but most of the time I just want to win.”

Demaryius and the team did a lot of winning together, achieving an ACC championship victory in 2009. Thomas finished 2009 with All-ACC honors before heading to the draft where he was listed as one of the top two receivers beside Dez Bryant.

In the pros Demaryius continued to show just how good he was on the field. Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos and won a Super Bowl there in 2015. He also set many records with the Broncos, including the most season receiving yards in 2014 with 1,619 yards. Thomas would go on to play with two more teams in the Houston Texans and the New York Jets. While Demaryius had many memorable moments, fans of the Broncos may specifically remember his OT reception from Tim Tebow to win against the Steelers in 2012. Thomas ended his career with a total of 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

I didn’t know DT personally, but when I was at Georgia Tech I loved how much fun it looked like all the other players on the team had just being on the field with him. Stories abound about his big heart and kindness. He had deep faith in Christianity and did his best to remain involved in the community he grew up in during and following his professional career. He was so involved, in fact, that the Dublin, Georgia city council named July 15th Demaryius Thomas day in his honor.

Thomas was both an incredible player, and an incredible person. Watching him play always made me feel lighter, made me feel like you can make the impossible possible if you work hard enough. If he made you feel something similar, feel free to share your story in the comments below.

While I did not know him personally, his absence from the world will leave the world will leave a hole that cannot be filled. DT I appreciate all you did for Georgia Tech, the NFL, and everyone around you on a day to day basis... You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace.