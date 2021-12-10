Technical Tidbits 12/10: GT volleyball team advances to Elite Eight

So, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team continues to undergo changes as more players have announced their intentions to either enter the transfer portal or the NFL draft. We’ll have more information on this in the second referenced article of today’s Tidbits. Not all of it is bad news as there are some positive things happening too.

In more exciting news, both the volleyball team and the women’s basketball team had exciting wins yesterday. The former news is the topic of the feature article of today. This article has details of the women’s basketball team’s upset victory over the No. 3/2 ranked UConn Huskies. The final score was 57-44. Congratulations to the women’s basketball team on that big win. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

A very ecstatic congratulations to the No. 8 seed Georgia Tech volleyball team. They have advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament. They defeated the No. 9 seed Ohio State University. The team will face off against the No. 1 seed team Louisville in the Regional final round on Saturday. The match is set for 6:00 PM and is going to be broadcast on ESPNU. This is the second time in school history that the volleyball team has made it to the Elite Eight. Good luck to the volleyball team as it looks to advance to the Final Four and beyond.

So, as I alluded to earlier, there has definitely been some bad news for the Yellow Jackets football team. Its running back depth has taken another hit as Jordan Mason announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft. This comes after both Jahmyr Gibbs and Jamious Griffin have announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal. The team will definitely have to make up some ground to ensure its running game has the talent it needs to succeed.

Thankfully, Tashard Choice is still the running backs coach and I’m sure he’ll be able to bring out the best of whatever players he has to work with. And as far as the quarterback room will be concerned, the article above mentions Akron QB transfer Zach Gibson’s intention to visit/meet with Georgia Tech, so that’s encouraging. Hopefully, as there is more clarity with the coaching positions, the team can get back to recruiting and drawing in more talent. It has been and will be an interesting time in the next few days/weeks.