Technical Tidbits 12/01: When it rains, it pours

The week hasn’t started off well for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team. After closing out another season with just three wins and the announcement that three of its coaching staff had been fired, nearly as many of its players announced (officially) that they’d be entering the transfer portal, granted, it would be speculative to assume that there’s a direct connection, but for many Tech fans, the writing is on the wall. The Geoff Collins’ era and his staff are in a transitory period and what it could mean for the program isn’t all good man.

To date, that I’m aware of at least, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Jordan Yates have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. And there’s also speculation that other players will soon follow suit. The first of today’s Tidbit articles focuses on the search for a new offensive coordinator and it only adds to the concern for the Yellow Jackets. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

In search of another offensive coordinator, the Yellow Jackets looked no further than, well, another Yellow Jacket. Specifically former Tech quarterback and current Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach George Godsey. As the article states, there wasn’t officially an offer extended to Godsey, but there was an understanding made that he wasn’t interested in pursuing the position further, and well, that was that.

What really is of concern to me is that the first place that the team looked to for a replacement would be a former Yellow Jacket who has ties to the program and some of the current coaching staff. Godsey has both played and coached with former Yellow Jackets Brent Key and Will Glover, both currently serving on Geoff Collins’ coaching staff. The question that comes to mind now is that has this football program become so dysfunctional that the OC opening (and others for that matter) are of no interest to any serious candidates? I don’t know all the details of who is being interviewed and what insiders are saying about the job openings or the program itself, but with the way things have gone the last several hours, it’s not encouraging to say the least. Let’s see what happens over the next few days and weeks.

Thank goodness there’s Georgia Tech basketball to take our collective minds (but perhaps not our subconscious ones) off the football program — yeah, I think part of the reason I grind my teeth is because of Tech football.

The Yellow Jackets will be participating today in the Big-10/ACC Challenge. They’re going to be hosting Wisconsin who they face tonight. Tip-off is set for 9:15 PM at McCamish Pavilion and the game will be televised by ESPN2. The basketball team is off to a pretty good start, but as conference play opens up it will be key that they can win against tougher opponents. Tonights’ matchup against Wisconsin should give us a good indication of where the team stands right now. #GoJackets