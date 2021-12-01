FTRS Picks Week 14: Breakfast of Champions

Last week we had a tie (technically) for the top spot. Both @LeeNobody and AntiSullyGT correctly guessed 7 games out of 10. Since AntiSullyGT is really just SullyGT guessing against himself, I’m gonna go ahead and say @LeeNobody had the top spot last week. Way to go!

Pick Standings

Good news about GT being out of the football race means I can sleep in every Saturday from now on. So I’m expecting to sleep until 4 pm in the afternoon this Saturday and then wake up and have myself a breakfast of lucky charms using Gatorade instead of milk. Don’t knock it till you try it. Then I can tune into the games I actually care about.

In all seriousness we have some big games this week. The stakes have never been higher, as there are slots to fill for teams who have never been to the playoffs before. Is there a chance that an ACC team makes the playoff? No... what kind of a question is that?

But teams like Oklahoma State and Baylor are fighting to get in. Cincy needs to prove itself. Michigan needs to not trip over its own feet for once. And Alabama could still throw a wrench in everything by winning. This is gonna be another fun weekend for football so lets get into the details.

picks for this week:

Conference USA Championship:

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (-1) @ UTSA Roadrunners

Logan: I know very little about either of these teams. I was aware that UTSA was undefeated until they lost last week to the North Texas Mean Green, but beyond that I could barely remember who the mascots for both these teams were. This game was played previously and UTSA was able to win the game 52-46. UTSA slipped up last week but are still a good team and they get the Hilltoppers at home. WKU on the other hand has stepped up their game since earlier this season and has much better stats across the board. I want to see the Roadrunners finish a great regular season with another win... but I don’t see it. I think Western Kentucky has this one.

Logan’s pick: WKU

PAC-12 Championship:

#10 Oregon Ducks v #17 Utah Utes (-2.5) (Played in Las Vegas)

Logan: Didn’t we just play this game? 2 weeks ago Utah crushed the Ducks at home winning by a score of 38-7. Now Utah gets the honor of taking on Oregon again, this time at a neutral site. Oregon should come into this game fired up to prove something. Coming off a hopeful start to season where they took out Ohio State, the ducks have dropped off the playoff radar but are still a talented team. I expect the ducks to show a different side of themselves that what we saw in the last game. I’m going to take Oregon in this one.

Logan’s pick: Oregon

BIG 12 Championship Game:

#9 Baylor Bears v #5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-5) (Played in Jerry World)

Logan: Oh look, another game that has already been played before. The Cowboys beat Baylor 24-14 in the previous matchup. This should be the Cowboys’ game to take, but following an emotional win against the Sooners last week Oklahoma State needs to stay focused. Baylor is a good team who could easily pull an upset if Oklahoma State isn’t ready to play. I’m gonna take Baylor to cover and expect Oklahoma State to win by 4 points or less. either way I fully expect Baylor to keep it close, this might be the 2nd most fun game of the weekend.

Logan’s pick: Baylor covers

Mountain West Championship Game:

Utah State Aggies @ #19 San Diego State Aztecs (-6)

Logan: I really want to pick Utah State. On paper they put up bigger numbers and have come out swinging in some tough matchups. Unfortunately I don’t see a way in which the Aztecs drop this game. San Diego State has played tougher opponents and overcome more hardships. I don’t think SDSU is going lose this one.

Logan’s pick: San Diego State

MAC Championship Game

Kent State Golden Flashes (-3) @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Logan: Are we going to feel better about the loss to Northern Illinois if they win the MAC? No... not really, but I’ll pick them anyway. Good season Huskies.

Logan’s pick: NIU

Sun Belt Conference Championship Game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (-3) @ #24 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Logan: Who decided you can just stop being Louisiana Lafayette? These Cajuns have gone power mad. Put them back in their place App State

Logan’s pick: App State

American Athletic Conference Championship Game

#21 Houston Cougars @ #4 Cincinnati Bearcats (-10.5)

Logan: I gotta ride Cincy. I want to see the haters proven wrong and have the Bearcats in the CFP. Sorry Houston, I would normally root for the underdog but right now all you are to me is in the way. Cincy takes it.

Logan’s pick: Cincinnati

SEC Championship Game:

#1 georgia (-6.5) v #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (Played at Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Logan: Logic says that the dwags will win this one easily. I say, you can’t pay me to pick the dwags. Bama wins... I just realized that basically means two SEC teams will make the playoffs. Tough, but I gotta stick to my guns. Feel free to be smarter than me guys.

Logan’s pick: Bama

BIG 10 Championship Game:

#2 Michigan Wolverines (-10.5) v #13 Iowa Hawkeyes (Played at Lucas Oil Stadium)

Logan: Do I dare pick Michigan not to screw things up somehow? Michigan has no reason to think they would lose this game, by all accounts they are a better team and should be in better shape going into this matchup... I just can’t trust them. I’ll take Iowa to cover and at least keep things closer than 11 points.

Logan’s pick: Iowa covers

ACC Championship Game:

#15 Pittsburgh Panthers (-3) v #16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Played at Bank of America Stadium)

Logan: This might be the most fun matchup of the weekend. Both teams are looking to win the championship despite being ranked in the bottom of pre-season ACC polls. This is the kind of chaos I like seeing in the ACC (although it does shoot us in the foot for making the CFP). This is gonna be a shootout between two talented QBs... I’m gonna take Pitt on the back of a slightly more talented defense compare to that of Wake Forest. Hopefully this is a sign of more shakeups in the ACC as we move forward.

Logan’s pick: Pitt