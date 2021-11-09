Georgia Tech Basketball: Miami (OH) Preview

Georgia Tech (0-0) vs Miami (OH) (0-0)

2021 records: Georgia Tech 17-9 ; Miami (OH) 12-11

KenPom Rankings: Georgia Tech - 54; Miami (OH) - 137

Efficiency Rankings: Georgia Tech - Offense 67th, Defense 45th; Miami (OH) - Offense 102nd, Defense 188th

KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 78 - 67 Miami (OH). Georgia Tech is given an 84% chance to win.

About Miami (OH)

The Miami RedHawks are a veteran team who return their top nine returning scorers from last season. Dae Dae Grant, Dalonte Brown, and Mekhi Lairy can be considered the “big three” for the RedHawks as these three started every game for the team and combined for 55% of the teams scoring. All three are great scorers and both Grant and Lairy shoot north of 40% from beyond the three point arc. Brown is the one to watch on the boards, leading the team in rebounding last season.

Last season, Miami (OH) was fairly strong offensively. They shot pretty well from behind the arc at 36% and excelled from the free throw line, shooting 78%. Interestingly enough, despite the high free throw percentage, they got to the charity stripe at one of the lowest rates in the country. They took care of the ball fairly well with just a 16.3% turnover percentage. The RedHawks were much weaker on the defensive side of the ball. They gave up a high field goal percentage and forced turnovers at a low rate. With Miami returning so much of their roster, I expect that their strengths and weakness should be very similar this season.

This will be the first time the Yellow Jackets and RedHawks have faced off.

Prediction

This is the type of game that Georgia Tech loves to make you sweat over. A veteran team coming in on opening night to take on a Yellow Jacket team that won’t be in their groove yet. That said, I expect the talent of the Yellow Jackets to win out. A close game at halftime will finish with a double digit Georgia Tech victory.