The Binion Index Week 13

National Headlines

Georgia is #1 in the country in every ranking and rating system with any credibility. What is different in the Binion Index is the sheer gulf between UGA and everyone else. At the conclusion of the regular season, TBI has the gap between #1 and #2 the same as the gap between #2 and #18. There’s never been a more dominant regular season performance on a play by play basis in the modern era of college football.

And unfortunately for readers of this site, one of the two teams, Ohio State, who looked to have have any chance of taking down UGA, lost on Saturday and gave up its playoff chances.

Cincinnati is a solid #4 and should be win and in for the Playoff.

Michigan has had a really solid season and should easily win the B1G title.

Conference Championship Predictions

TBI Conference Championship Weekend Picks Favorite TBI Rating Underdog TBI Rating Vegas Spread TBI Spread Pick Favorite TBI Rating Underdog TBI Rating Vegas Spread TBI Spread Pick Western Kentucky 10.49 UT San Antonio 0.18 -1 -7.81 Western Kentucky Utah 17.48 Oregon 19.21 -2.5 1.73 Oregon Oklahoma State 18.22 Baylor 18.38 -4 0.16 Baylor Kent State -6.3 Northern Illinois -7.79 -3 -1.49 Northern Illinois San Diego State 0.34 Utah State -8.55 -5.5 -11.39 San Diego State Appalachian State 13.85 Louisiana 1.45 -2.5 -9.9 Appalachian State Cincinnati 25.58 Houston 9.66 -10.5 -18.42 Cincinnati Georgia 47.78 Alabama 32.45 -6.5 -15.33 Georgia Michigan 23.66 Iowa 4.61 -10.5 -19.05 Michigan Pittsburgh 15.48 Wake Forest 0.74 -3 -14.74 Pittsburgh California -0.91 USC -10.16 -3 -11.75 California

GT Check-In

Final Record: 3-9

Current Ranking and Rating: 86th, -5.75 rating

Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 4.32-7.68

Final Strength of Schedule Rating: 4th

Tracking the Model

The Binion Index had a woeful Rivalry week, hitting 48% ATS with a mean error of 15.0 points. It’s going to be interesting doing some offseason work to try to understand better some of the teams the model struggled with most and dialing things in further for next year.

We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.

The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of 54 different models. After 13 weeks, the Binion Index would be 1st overall ATS but 41st in absolute error.

Season to Date ATS: 383-324-9 (54.1%)

ATS Goal: >=55%

Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.8

Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5