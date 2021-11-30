The Binion Index Week 13

National Headlines
- Georgia is #1 in the country in every ranking and rating system with any credibility. What is different in the Binion Index is the sheer gulf between UGA and everyone else. At the conclusion of the regular season, TBI has the gap between #1 and #2 the same as the gap between #2 and #18. There’s never been a more dominant regular season performance on a play by play basis in the modern era of college football.
- And unfortunately for readers of this site, one of the two teams, Ohio State, who looked to have have any chance of taking down UGA, lost on Saturday and gave up its playoff chances.
- Cincinnati is a solid #4 and should be win and in for the Playoff.
- Michigan has had a really solid season and should easily win the B1G title.
Conference Championship Predictions
TBI Conference Championship Weekend Picks
|Favorite
|TBI Rating
|Underdog
|TBI Rating
|Vegas Spread
|TBI Spread
|Pick
|Western Kentucky
|10.49
|UT San Antonio
|0.18
|-1
|-7.81
|Western Kentucky
|Utah
|17.48
|Oregon
|19.21
|-2.5
|1.73
|Oregon
|Oklahoma State
|18.22
|Baylor
|18.38
|-4
|0.16
|Baylor
|Kent State
|-6.3
|Northern Illinois
|-7.79
|-3
|-1.49
|Northern Illinois
|San Diego State
|0.34
|Utah State
|-8.55
|-5.5
|-11.39
|San Diego State
|Appalachian State
|13.85
|Louisiana
|1.45
|-2.5
|-9.9
|Appalachian State
|Cincinnati
|25.58
|Houston
|9.66
|-10.5
|-18.42
|Cincinnati
|Georgia
|47.78
|Alabama
|32.45
|-6.5
|-15.33
|Georgia
|Michigan
|23.66
|Iowa
|4.61
|-10.5
|-19.05
|Michigan
|Pittsburgh
|15.48
|Wake Forest
|0.74
|-3
|-14.74
|Pittsburgh
|California
|-0.91
|USC
|-10.16
|-3
|-11.75
|California
GT Check-In
- Final Record: 3-9
- Current Ranking and Rating: 86th, -5.75 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 4.32-7.68
- Final Strength of Schedule Rating: 4th
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had a woeful Rivalry week, hitting 48% ATS with a mean error of 15.0 points. It’s going to be interesting doing some offseason work to try to understand better some of the teams the model struggled with most and dialing things in further for next year.
We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of 54 different models. After 13 weeks, the Binion Index would be 1st overall ATS but 41st in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 383-324-9 (54.1%)
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.8
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
The Binion Index Week 13
|Rank
|Team
|Week 13
|Rank
|Team
|Week 13
|1
|Georgia
|47.78
|2
|Ohio State
|31.91
|3
|Alabama
|31.73
|4
|Cincinnati
|25.58
|5
|Michigan
|23.66
|6
|Clemson
|20.67
|7
|Florida
|19.11
|8
|Oregon
|19.01
|9
|Arkansas
|18.9
|10
|Texas A&M
|18.71
|11
|Wisconsin
|18.61
|12
|Oklahoma State
|18.22
|13
|Mississippi State
|17.8
|14
|Utah
|17.48
|15
|UAB
|17.37
|16
|Notre Dame
|17
|17
|Nebraska
|16.71
|18
|Arizona State
|16.35
|19
|Kentucky
|15.96
|20
|Baylor
|15.76
|21
|Pittsburgh
|15.48
|22
|Tennessee
|15.28
|23
|Ole Miss
|15.27
|24
|NC State
|15
|25
|Penn State
|14.46
|26
|Michigan State
|14.08
|27
|Appalachian State
|13.85
|28
|Purdue
|13.66
|29
|Iowa State
|13.53
|30
|Coastal Carolina
|13.25
|31
|Oklahoma
|12.37
|32
|Houston
|11.22
|33
|Auburn
|11.2
|34
|Western Michigan
|10.97
|35
|Minnesota
|10.83
|36
|Western Kentucky
|10.49
|37
|Fresno State
|9.83
|38
|Kansas State
|9.15
|39
|LSU
|8.17
|40
|Toledo
|8.08
|41
|BYU
|7.97
|42
|Louisville
|7.57
|43
|North Carolina
|7.53
|44
|Oregon State
|7.44
|45
|UCLA
|7.3
|46
|Florida State
|7
|47
|Maryland
|6.46
|48
|Army
|6.42
|49
|Texas
|6.23
|50
|Miami
|6.16
|51
|SMU
|5.75
|52
|UCF
|4.92
|53
|Iowa
|4.66
|54
|Liberty
|4.53
|55
|TCU
|4.27
|56
|Virginia
|3.56
|57
|West Virginia
|3.24
|58
|Tulsa
|2.67
|59
|Washington State
|2.63
|60
|Wake Forest
|1.88
|61
|Louisiana
|1.6
|62
|Air Force
|0.94
|63
|Boise State
|0.9
|64
|Syracuse
|0.74
|65
|San Diego State
|0.34
|66
|South Carolina
|0.27
|67
|Georgia State
|-0.11
|68
|Nevada
|-0.78
|69
|Miami (OH)
|-0.8
|70
|California
|-0.91
|71
|Texas Tech
|-0.98
|72
|Virginia Tech
|-1.92
|73
|UT San Antonio
|-1.98
|74
|UTEP
|-2.11
|75
|Illinois
|-2.14
|76
|Boston College
|-2.56
|77
|Missouri
|-2.61
|78
|Colorado State
|-3.23
|79
|Marshall
|-3.25
|80
|Central Michigan
|-3.8
|81
|Washington
|-3.9
|82
|East Carolina
|-4.31
|83
|Utah State
|-4.51
|84
|Memphis
|-5.46
|85
|Tulane
|-5.66
|86
|Georgia Tech
|-5.75
|87
|Old Dominion
|-5.91
|88
|Troy
|-6.28
|89
|Kent State
|-6.3
|90
|Florida Atlantic
|-6.55
|91
|Wyoming
|-7.27
|92
|Hawai'i
|-7.73
|93
|South Alabama
|-7.8
|94
|Rutgers
|-8.14
|95
|USC
|-8.96
|96
|Northwestern
|-9.98
|97
|Northern Illinois
|-10.21
|98
|Indiana
|-10.22
|99
|North Texas
|-10.44
|100
|Louisiana Tech
|-11.57
|101
|Arizona
|-11.6
|102
|San José State
|-11.96
|103
|Middle Tennessee
|-12.02
|104
|Ohio
|-13.9
|105
|Colorado
|-13.92
|106
|Eastern Michigan
|-13.93
|107
|Ball State
|-15.83
|108
|Navy
|-16.31
|109
|South Florida
|-16.39
|110
|Bowling Green
|-17.14
|111
|Stanford
|-17.15
|112
|Rice
|-17.22
|113
|Duke
|-17.55
|114
|Southern Mississippi
|-18.79
|115
|Georgia Southern
|-18.81
|116
|UNLV
|-18.96
|117
|Temple
|-19.96
|118
|Vanderbilt
|-21.67
|119
|Charlotte
|-21.75
|120
|Buffalo
|-21.77
|121
|Louisiana Monroe
|-22.54
|122
|Texas State
|-24.26
|123
|Florida International
|-24.36
|124
|Arkansas State
|-24.72
|125
|Akron
|-24.97
|126
|Kansas
|-25.78
|127
|New Mexico State
|-28.97
|128
|New Mexico
|-32.15
|129
|UMass
|-34.33
|130
|Connecticut
|-34.61
