Volleyball: NCAA Tournament Bracket Announced

Georgia Tech Volleyball has officially been announced as the #8 national seed and a host regional site for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament!

Though Tech was a participant in the previous edition of the tournament, delayed from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021 by schedule changes due to COVID, the Jackets’ fate was much less uncertain this year, as Tech rolled to a 23-5 regular season on the backs of experienced veterans like Mariana Brambilla, Julia Bergmann, Kayla Kaiser and Matti McKissock, while incorporating new faces like transfer defensive specialist Paola Pimentel, who stepped up in a major way down the stretch in place of Maddie Tippett, out due to injury, and freshman Bianca Bertolino, who added to an already well-regarded and awarded lineup at outside hitter.

Georgia Tech was able to make waves this year by scheduling an excellent non-conference slate, featuring matchups with Pac-12 titan UCLA and national powerhouse Penn State, who they defeated to open the season. In the regular season, they finished behind the nation’s #1 program Louisville, who went undefeated on the year, and #3 program Pittsburgh, who Tech defeated on the road, as well behind an upstart Miami team that faced Pitt and Louisville once apiece, while Tech had them both twice.

Suffice it to say, the conference powers had a banner year, while programs like Tech, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Syracuse all saw tremendous improvement, with all eight teams finishing in the RPI top 50, a banner year for the conference. All except Notre Dame, who finished the year at #36 in RPI despite a losing record, and Syracuse, who was on the bubble, have qualified for the tournament.

Starting with the First Round on Thursday, 12/2, and the Second Round, 12/3, games will be played at Tech:

Georgia Tech Tournament Site Round One Matchups:

Western Kentucky/South Carolina

The Citadel/Georgia Tech

Should Tech win through to the Sweet Sixteen, they would be slated to play the winner of the Ohio State site in Louisville, who was given the #1 overall seed in the tournament after their undefeated season.

More information on the bracket, broadcast information, and tournament logistics can be found here, while information on tickets will be shared when known.

In the meantime, get excited! Georgia Tech Volleyball is going to the Big Dance, and will be in action once more on the Flats on Thursday! For more information on the team and their excellent pair of games to close the season, check out the Selection Show Special live episode of the Scions of the Southland podcast and tomorrow’s Yellow Jacket Roundup, as we endeavor to bring you the best and most detailed information on all of Tech’s excellent Olympic sports programs.