FTRS Picks Week 12: Hate Week

Last week we had a three way tie for the top spot. YankeeJacket, psandor3, BuzzForPresident, and MotorBuzz all correctly guessed 7 games out of 10. Congrats to them.

Pick Standings

It’s hate week y’all. Time to meet up with your rivals and remember why peace is never the answer. Whether it’s poisoning trees, removing a letter from being used in your state, or denying that your opponent has won national championships which they obviously won, it’s time to get together with your family and vent about how they need more hate in their lives for the team that you can’t stand.

Get those pointless trophies out. Bring a hedge trimmer to tear up the opponents field. Hack into the other school’s computer system. Start some fires... ok maybe don’t start any fires, I am not liable for you taking things to the level actual violence and off the field property damage.

Because at the end of the day, our rivalries are part of what drive us. So take the part of your brain that says “those fans of the opposing team really aren’t as bad as you make them out to be” and shove it out a window. GET MAD!!! NO!!! I WON’T HEAR IT!!! TO HELL WITH georgia AND TO HELL WITH YOU BRAIN FOR TRYING TO GET ME TO BE RATIONAL!!!

I DON’T KNOW IF WE’LL WIN, BUT I WON’T LET THAT STOP THE HATRED IN MY HEART FOR MY RIVALS!!! I WILL USE THAT HATRED TO DRIVE ME TO HIGHER GOALS NEXT YEAR!!! MY HATRED WILL FUEL MY PASSION TO CRUSH MY ENEMIES AND SEE THEM DRIVEN BEFORE ME!!! NO MATTER THE RESULT THIS WEEKEND, KNOW THAT MY HATE WILL NOT SUBSIDE AND I WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT, USING THE HATRED IN MY SOUL TO MOTIVATE ME TO GREATER HEIGHTS!!!

picks for this week:

Clean Old Fashioned Hate:

End of Season (-35) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Logan: Like I said above, I am a hateful man. I hope my team is too. I want to see the Jackets claw and tear their way as much as possible to crush their opponent. In my head, regardless of what happens on the field, that’s gonna be the result. Jackets cover and then we move on to looking forward to next season.

Logan’s pick: Georgia Tech covers

Tobacco Road Rivalry:

UNC Tar Heels @ #20 NC State Wolfpack (-7)

Logan: I’m not sure if this is actually the name of the rivalry. I’ve heard tobacco road rivalry used for any game between UNC, NC State, and Duke or any combination of the three. Why don’t we find a way where all three teams can play each other at once? That would be much more entertaining. Just crazy offense and the defenses having no idea what is going on. Get a multi-ball situation going on like a pinball game. This section was uncharacteristic compared to the rest of the article, but I had to get it off my chest. Anyway, I think UNC covers but NC State wins.

Logan’s pick: UNC covers, NC State wins.

Iron Bowl:

Auburn Tigers @ #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (-19.5)

Logan: The one where the tree got poisoned that one time. Is it weird that I kind of miss the idea of these teams playing on a neutral sight in Birmingham? Yeah, its pretty weird. Anyway, Alabama is getting Auburn at home and should have a pretty easy time with this right? Wrong! Auburn plays up against Bama pretty consistently. I don’t think Auburn wins, but like Arkansas last week, I think this Auburn team gets it together enough to cover against a Bama team which is floundering into the SEC championship.

Logan’s pick: Auburn covers, Bama wins

The Game:

#4 Ohio State Buckeyes (-8) @ # 6 Michigan Wolverines

Logan: The one where the letter M gets removed from a state. The one where both states fought a “war” over the city of Toledo (check it out). Technically Michigan State was a rivalry game for Ohio State last week, but this is the one that everyone remembers. Michigan hasn’t won this game since 2011, and unfortunately for the wolverines I don’t expect that to change this year based on how talented Ohio State is. Ohio State has this one.

Logan’s pick: Ohio State

Civil War:

Oregon State Beavers @ #12 Oregon Ducks (-7)

Logan: Common knowledge from the past few decades would make you think that Oregon will run away with this one. But this is a different Beavers team, and Oregon is coming off an emotional loss last week. Oregon State won last year, and I think they will start a streak this year when they take down their rivals in Eugene. Both teams have a potential PAC-12 North champion title riding on this game (with Oregon State needing a bit of help), and how sweet would it be for the Beavers to ruin the season that started so well for the Ducks. Oregon State and the Murder Brawl Turnover Chainsaw (points if you get that reference) win this one.

Logan’s pick: Oregon State

Commonwealth Cup:

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers (-7.5)

Logan: Despite the struggles the Hokies have had against other teams in recent years, they have been consistent at beating the Cavaliers. Since 2004 VT is 16-1 in this rivalry. I think this is gonna be a kick to the trend. Virginia can’t catch Pitt, but they can kick the Hokies while they’re down. Brennan Armstrong leads the Cavs to a victory at home.

Logan’s pick: UVA

Border Battle:

#15 Wisconsin Badgers (-6.5) @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Logan: Statistically these teams are similar, only difference is that Minnesota struggles slightly more on defense. Wisconsin has had a hard season, losing close games against top ranked teams. Despite this Wisconsin can still take the Big 10 west if they win this game. Minnesota also has a chance at the title, requiring help from a few different teams, but the Gophers need to take down Wisconsin first. There is a potential for Minnesota to pull the upset, with the game being in Minnesota and with the Gophers having a chance to ruin Wisconsin’s season by keeping them from the Big 10 title game. The Badgers aren’t going to let that happen though, Expect to see Wisconsin take out some frustration against Minnesota this week.

Logan’s pick: Wisconsin

Governor’s Cup:

Kentucky Wildcats @ Louisville Cardinals (-2.5)

Logan: This one is going to be a shoot out. Kentucky has the better record on paper but that doesn’t mean much in a rivalry game. I think Louisville comes out the gate swinging and ends Kentucky’s season on a down note.

Logan’s pick: Louisville

The Egg Bowl:

# 12 Ole Miss Rebels @ #25 Mississippi State Cowbells (-1)

Logan: I love the antics in this rivalry. For those who haven’t paid attention we have had players pretending to be a dog taking a piss in the opponents end zone, fights, blown leads, just everything you want in an on the field rivalry. I don’t really have a dog in this fight, but it is the game I want to watch. I’ll take MSU, because Ole Miss will overeat on turkey under their chandeliers and Mississippi State will make sure the cowbells ring loud out there.

Logan’s pick: Mississippi State

Bedlam:

#13 Oklahoma Sooners @ #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-3.5)

Logan: Maybe its the way the record looks on paper that makes me sympathize with Oklahoma State. Oklahoma runs this rivalry for the most part, but I have a feeling that this will be the year Oklahoma State knock off the Sooners. The Cowboys get this game at home with knowledge that winning will keep Oklahoma from playing in the Big 12 title game. If the Cowboys lose they also know they will have to play Oklahoma again in the championship for the Big 12. My guess is the Pokes want to crush the Sooner’s hopes sooner rather than later and will have the determination going into this matchup to put Oklahoma State over the top. Oklahoma State takes this one.

Logan’s pick: Oklahoma State