The Binion Index Week 12

National Headlines

Georgia dominates for the eleventh straight game and rises to unprecedented heights in our rating.

Ohio State edges ahead of ‘Bama; any matchup between our top 3 looks super fun.

Cincinnati finally does its thing and jumps back in at 4.

Florida’s win-loss record got Dan Mullen fired, but their play by play stats keep them propped up.

Our season-long stubborn with keeping Clemson high and Wake low finally got validated!

GT Check-In

Current Record: 3-8

Current Ranking and Rating: 88th, -5.67 rating

Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 4.31-6.69

Future Expectations (based on TBI): 0.0004-0.9996

It happened. We had to go to 4 decimal places.

Final Projected Record: 3-9

Tracking the Model

The Binion Index had another solid week ATS in week 12 but had some huge misses, hitting 55% ATS with a mean error of 15.5 points. It’s going to be interesting doing some offseason work to try to understand better some of the bigger misses.

We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.

The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of 54 different models. After 12 weeks, the Binion Index would be 1st overall ATS but 40th in absolute error.

Season to Date ATS: 352-291-8 (54.7%)

ATS Goal: >=55%

Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.7

Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5