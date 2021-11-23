National Headlines
- Georgia dominates for the eleventh straight game and rises to unprecedented heights in our rating.
- Ohio State edges ahead of ‘Bama; any matchup between our top 3 looks super fun.
- Cincinnati finally does its thing and jumps back in at 4.
- Florida’s win-loss record got Dan Mullen fired, but their play by play stats keep them propped up.
- Our season-long stubborn with keeping Clemson high and Wake low finally got validated!
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 3-8
- Current Ranking and Rating: 88th, -5.67 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 4.31-6.69
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 0.0004-0.9996
It happened. We had to go to 4 decimal places.
- Final Projected Record: 3-9
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had another solid week ATS in week 12 but had some huge misses, hitting 55% ATS with a mean error of 15.5 points. It’s going to be interesting doing some offseason work to try to understand better some of the bigger misses.
We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of 54 different models. After 12 weeks, the Binion Index would be 1st overall ATS but 40th in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 352-291-8 (54.7%)
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.7
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
The Binion Index Week 12
|Rank
|Team
|Week 12
|Rank
|Team
|Week 12
|1
|Georgia
|45.97
|2
|Ohio State
|33.52
|3
|Alabama
|32.45
|4
|Cincinnati
|25.5
|5
|Michigan
|21.97
|6
|Wisconsin
|20.47
|7
|Florida
|20.39
|8
|Texas A&M
|20.24
|9
|UAB
|19.9
|10
|Oregon
|19.21
|11
|Mississippi State
|18.97
|12
|Clemson
|18.48
|13
|Baylor
|18.38
|14
|Oklahoma State
|17.9
|15
|Nebraska
|17.07
|16
|NC State
|16.51
|17
|Arizona State
|16.44
|18
|Utah
|15.68
|19
|Penn State
|15.45
|20
|Ole Miss
|15.38
|21
|Arkansas
|15.35
|22
|Pittsburgh
|15.34
|23
|Notre Dame
|15.25
|24
|Coastal Carolina
|14.09
|25
|Michigan State
|13.96
|26
|Kentucky
|13.8
|27
|Tennessee
|13.7
|28
|Appalachian State
|13.15
|29
|Iowa State
|12.65
|30
|Purdue
|12.28
|31
|Oklahoma
|11.83
|32
|Auburn
|11.64
|33
|Louisville
|10.44
|34
|Kansas State
|10.11
|35
|Houston
|9.66
|36
|Minnesota
|9.23
|37
|Western Michigan
|9.01
|38
|Fresno State
|8.8
|39
|BYU
|8.37
|40
|Liberty
|8.22
|41
|LSU
|7.96
|42
|Western Kentucky
|7.93
|43
|Oregon State
|7.85
|44
|UCF
|7.18
|45
|Florida State
|7.17
|46
|SMU
|7.12
|47
|North Carolina
|6.43
|48
|Texas
|5.9
|49
|Toledo
|5.66
|50
|TCU
|5.59
|51
|UCLA
|4.8
|52
|Virginia
|4.62
|53
|Iowa
|4.61
|54
|Miami
|3.83
|55
|Army
|3.48
|56
|Tulsa
|2.77
|57
|Maryland
|2.65
|58
|South Carolina
|2.41
|59
|West Virginia
|2.08
|60
|Miami (OH)
|2.06
|61
|Syracuse
|1.88
|62
|Boise State
|1.64
|63
|California
|1.49
|64
|Louisiana
|1.45
|65
|Wake Forest
|0.74
|66
|Marshall
|0.35
|67
|Missouri
|0.28
|68
|UT San Antonio
|0.18
|69
|Washington State
|-0.17
|70
|Washington
|-0.69
|71
|Boston College
|-0.83
|72
|UTEP
|-1.11
|73
|Air Force
|-1.54
|74
|Georgia State
|-1.57
|75
|Colorado State
|-1.59
|76
|San Diego State
|-1.71
|77
|Nevada
|-2.33
|78
|Virginia Tech
|-2.77
|79
|Texas Tech
|-2.99
|80
|East Carolina
|-3.1
|81
|Illinois
|-3.37
|82
|Wyoming
|-3.39
|83
|Troy
|-3.93
|84
|Memphis
|-3.94
|85
|Rutgers
|-3.97
|86
|Central Michigan
|-4.06
|87
|Georgia Tech
|-5.67
|88
|Tulane
|-5.81
|89
|Florida Atlantic
|-5.86
|90
|South Alabama
|-6.39
|91
|Old Dominion
|-7.08
|92
|Northern Illinois
|-7.79
|93
|Northwestern
|-7.82
|94
|Kent State
|-8.38
|95
|Utah State
|-8.55
|96
|Indiana
|-8.84
|97
|USC
|-10.16
|98
|Louisiana Tech
|-10.21
|99
|Hawai'i
|-11.4
|100
|San José State
|-11.42
|101
|Arizona
|-12.04
|102
|Ohio
|-12.59
|103
|North Texas
|-12.74
|104
|Colorado
|-13.46
|105
|Eastern Michigan
|-14.16
|106
|Middle Tennessee
|-14.38
|107
|Stanford
|-15.79
|108
|Duke
|-15.8
|109
|South Florida
|-16.62
|110
|Ball State
|-16.86
|111
|UNLV
|-17.37
|112
|Navy
|-17.54
|113
|Rice
|-18.5
|114
|Georgia Southern
|-19.08
|115
|Bowling Green
|-19.1
|116
|Temple
|-19.23
|117
|Southern Mississippi
|-20.42
|118
|Charlotte
|-21.44
|119
|Vanderbilt
|-21.61
|120
|Akron
|-22.14
|121
|Buffalo
|-22.78
|122
|Texas State
|-22.97
|123
|Louisiana Monroe
|-23.64
|124
|Florida International
|-24.92
|125
|Kansas
|-25.49
|126
|New Mexico
|-27.88
|127
|Arkansas State
|-28.46
|128
|New Mexico State
|-32.1
|129
|UMass
|-34.29
|130
|Connecticut
|-35.04
