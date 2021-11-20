Men’s Basketball: Michael Devoe Lifts Tech Over the School in Athens

Final Score: Georgia Tech 88 - The School in Athens 78

WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE? GO WATCH THIS FIRST!

Okay, now that you’re all caught up, you are in the right headspace to read this recap of tonight’s men’s basketball game in Athens.

Tech and Athens started the game fairly evenly, trading baskets over the first five minutes of the game. The home team got off on the first true run of the game, amassing a six point lead, before promptly handing it straight back to Tech, plus more, on a two pointer from Michael Devoe and threes from Miles Kelly and Jordan Usher.

Of course, it is completely burying the lede here to have not even mentioned Devoe yet, as he shot 14-18 on the night, including 4-5 from three, on his way to a colossal 37 point night for the Jackets. Usher played a more than capable right hand man for Devoe, too, as he added 21 of his own on a 9-14 night. Tech played a nine man rotation, longer than most typical Coach Pastner seasons, though Pastner himself has admitted that will likely be a theme throughout the year.

Back to the action, the home team unleashed another run, going 8-2 before Tech once more marched back to make the game close. With just under two minutes in the half, Tech took a lead it would hold for most of the second half, thanks to a seven point run by Devoe.

In the second half, Tech was able to come out of the gates strong, with their largest lead in the run coming at 57-47 with 13:30 left in the second half. However, the Athenians may have been down, but they were not out, cutting the lead to four, after which the two teams traded possessions and points until about seven minutes were left in the half, when a few quick points knotted the game up once more. Tech trailed by a possession as late as about the four minute mark, however Devoe and Usher combined for six points to give Tech a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. After some good defense, the home team resorted to fouls, but it was too late, and Tech won 88-78.

Tech leaves Athens victorious for the first time since 2013 and notches their first victory against said team since 2014, and thus, it is the first win over the school out East in the Coach Josh Pastner era. Given that the theme of the night is certainly positive, thanks to the win, we can spare any talk about foul trouble or the root causes of said foul trouble for another day. In the meantime, enjoy the win.

Georgia Tech moves to 3-1 on the season and will host their next game Monday against Charleston Southern at 7:00 PM. Tune in to watch on ACC Network or over the airwaves on the Georgia Tech Radio Network.