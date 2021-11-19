Technical Tidbits 11/19: Men’s basketball on the road for COFH

It’s week 10 of the college football season and the Yellow Jackets will be on the road to face Notre Dame. This AJC article is predicting another Tech (and Atlanta Falcons) loss — not much of a stretch if you ask me. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits with an article focused on basketball.

Related Jackets Renew Hoop Rivalry with Georgia

Today is Friday, November 19th, and it’s time for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on the basketball courts. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team is on the road to face u(sic)GA. As the article mentions, tip-off is set for 9:00 PM at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network and streamed live via ESPN’s app.

The Yellow Jackets lead the series 105-91 but it’s been a while since they’ve won a game against their in-state rival. It’s been five in a row for Georgia. Tech head coach Josh Pastner is seeking his first win against the bulldawgs. After winning the ACC last year but losing two of its star players, this Yellow Jackets team may be a hard team to figure out, talent-wise. They did add talent through the transfer portal, but it’s still hard to say where the team stands after losing both Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado. Winning a rivalry game would be a nice way to gauge just where the team is. Hopefully, the Yellow Jackets can do just that tonight to improve to 3-1 on the season and get Pastner his first win against the dawgs.

It doesn’t seem like a week passes without having some article that features the Yellow Jackets’ standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs in some form or another. As this article mentions, Gibbs currently ranks second in the nation in all-purpose yards. The insights regarding Gibbs and running backs coach Tashard Choice and their attitude towards success and recognition display their level-headed approach to the game.

Gibbs is as dynamic a player as you can wish for from a skilled position player. Whether it’s on kickoff returns, or in the passing game, he adds an additional dimension to the team that expands beyond his role as a running back. The number of times Boston College purposely avoided kicking to him is proof enough of the respect he’s earned on the field. It seems from reading this article, Gibbs deserves just as much respect for his off-the-field approach to the game as well.