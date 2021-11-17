Technical Tidbits 11/17: GT basketball 2-1, COFH this Friday; GT football faces Notre Dame

Well, another week has passed and the Georgia Tech football team continued its losing streak — it’s now four in a row for the Yellow Jackets. This time they lost a game they were actually favored to win. They lost 41-30 against Boston College and are now 3-7 on the season. Understandably, it’s a rough time to be a Yellow Jackets fan. In case you’re still interested in what’s up next for the football team, they’ll be on the road to face Notre Dame this week. Details are available in this article.

The basketball season has started, so that has been a helpful distraction from the football season which mercifully ends in about two weeks. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team got its second win of the season on Monday. They defeated the Lamar Cardinals by a final score of 75-66. Also, on Friday of last week, the Yellow Jackets got their first win of the season defeating the Stetson Hatters in a convincing fashion. The final score of that game was 77-52.

At 2-1 on the season, the Yellow Jackets are looking to continue their win streak. This week is none other than Clean, Old-Fashioned, Hate as the Yellow Jackets travel to Athens to take on u(sic)GA. It’s been a while since the Yellow Jackets have won in the series, so hopefully, they can get their third win of the season on Friday when they face the bulldawgs. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM.

It’s nice to mention players and coaches who receive recognition for their efforts. Such is the case for Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his coach Tashard Choice, both of whom received recognition this past week.

Gibbs was one of four student-athletes named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. Gibbs had a strong performance including a kickoff return for a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets loss to Boston College last week. And as this article mentions, Choice is one of the nominees for the 2021 Broyles Award. The award recognizes the top college assistant coach. It’s almost fitting that Choice and Gibbs are in the spotlight. While Tech has struggled recently, their running game has benefitted from the play and coaching of Gibbs and Choice, respectively. Congratulations to both of them on the recognition.