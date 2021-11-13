Georgia Tech Lets Early Lead Dissolve to Boston College

In the hours leading up to the game, it was reported by the AJC that QB Jordan Yates would get the start due to injury to Jeff Sims. Yates has seen ample time this year and is more than capable of leading the Jackets to a victory. His efforts were undermined by a defense who once again allowed over 500 yards for the fourth time this season.

Boston College started with possession and only needed 5 plays and two minutes to score. Almost all of the yards came on two chunk pass plays that would be the pattern of the night. The scoring play was a 48-yard pass to Zay Flowers who would only catch one other reception on the night which was a 39-yard touchdown. Those two catches led the Eagles in receiving yards.

The secondary left receivers open all at night as four receivers for BC averaged over 20 yards per catch despite none catching more than three passes. On top of that, QB Phil Jurkovec, who returned from a knee injury, managed 71 yards rushing with three touchdowns. That led to a respectable 8.9 avg which was more than any Tech player carrying the ball. Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas was even left behind on the 31-yard touchdown run by Jurkovec late in the game.

There were signs of good defense early on when Tech forced a three-and-out and a fumble recovery on back-to-back drives. The offense took advantage and started out running away from BC with a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs showed his brilliance with a 98-yard kickoff return on Tech’s opening possession. He’d continue gashing BC’s defense the next drive before Yates capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Carter. They’d top it off with a 13-play 85-yard drive that saw Jordan Mason punch it in from the two.

Unfortunately, the offense began to stall the rest of the game. Tech’s offense became stagnant any time it moved across the 50 and a goalline interception killed a good chance to claim the lead back from the Eagles. Yates had some flashes in this game but became inconsistent as the game grew late. Tech committed 11 penalties for 95 yards that also saw their drives stall and extended BC’s on numerous personal fouls including a targeting call by LB Eley who was ejected and will miss the first half of next week’s game.

That concludes Tech’s ACC games of the season and secured a disappointing 6th place finish in the Coastal with only Duke fairing worse having not won any ACC games. Bowl eligibility has been officially closed off, though that was a long shot since they would have had to win out against Notre Dame and Georgia. Those final two games will be the two toughest of the year so unless any major upset to rattle the playoff race occurs, this year looks to be another 3-9.