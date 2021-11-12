Basketball: Jackets Roll Over Stetson

Final Score: Georgia Tech 77 - 52 Stetson

Tech jumped out to an early lead Friday evening against Stetson and rolled to an easy victory. The Jackets found themselves up by double digits before the clock hit the 10 minute mark in the first half and stretched their lead to 17 by the halftime buzzer. A sloppy start to the second half allowed Stetson to cut the score as close as 12, but Tech stepped on the gas and pulled away to a 25 point victory.

Mike Devoe led the way for Tech again, following up his 26 point effort against Miami (OH) with a 17 point outing. Devoe also added seven assists, getting his teammates more involved after dishing out just two assists in the season opener.

Jordan Usher also had a solid game, putting up a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Through two games Usher has been highly aggressive on the boards, pulling down 20 rebounds and looks like he could average close to a double double this season.

Highly touted freshman Deebo Coleman had his coming out party, scoring 12 points with all his scoring coming from behind the arc. He drained four three pointers on six attempts.

Freshmen Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored their first career points and transfer Deivon Smith added nine points. As a team Tech shot 51% and held Stetson to 36% shooting.

Turnovers (16 of them) were an issue for the Jackets for the second game in a row and will be something to keep an eye on after ranking inside the top 10% of the country last season in turnover rate.

Next up for the Jackets is a visit from Lamar on Monday. That game will tip off at 7:30 ET.