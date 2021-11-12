Georgia Tech Basketball: Stetson Preview

Georgia Tech (0-1) vs Stetson (1-0)

How to Watch: 7:30pm EST on ESPN+

2021 records: Georgia Tech 17-9 ; Stetson 12-15

KenPom Rankings: Georgia Tech - 60; Stetson - 195

Efficiency Rankings: Georgia Tech - Offense 73rd, Defense 51st; Stetson - Offense 167th, Defense 243rd

KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 78 - 64 Stetson. Georgia Tech is given a 90% chance to win.

About Stetson

As will likely be very common this season among non-Power 5 teams, Stetson returns a significant amount of production from last season. The Hatters return every key contributor that played in over 50% of the games in the previous season, accounting for 89% of minutes played and 91% of scoring output. This team may not be riddled with seniors on their roster, but the consistency from the previous season will help propel Stetson to a winning record this season.

The Hatters are led by Rob Perry, Chase Johnston, and Christiaan Jones, who accounted for 53 points in the first game of the season against Florida Memorial. Each of the aforementioned players has the ability to shoot the 3, with all shooting it at above a 35% clip last season. Look for Johnston to be shooting from beyond the arc at the highest volume, so it will be important for Khalid to not give him any space to shoot.

Since the Hatters are returning so much production, I fully expect their team traits and play style to be very similar from last season. Stetson was 46th in the country last season from behind the arc at 36.9%. As far as weaknesses go, Stetson was 212th in defensive rebounding and 232nd in blocked shots.

Prediction

It is very clear this team will take some time to gel after losing key pieces in Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright. However, this team is too talented to repeat the disastrous start from last season, which saw Tech lose the first two games of the season to non-Power 5 opponents. I expect Devoe to continue his hot start, while Jordan Usher’s energy, effort, and leadership help Tech to a comfortable victory over Stetson. Georgia Tech covers the spread with a score of 77-62.