Technical Tidbits 11/12: BC vs GT tomorrow

It’s Friday and tomorrow is another football game for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team. Also, the men’s basketball team will be playing its second game of the season this evening. Before getting into today’s Tidbits there is one interesting story that I came across and wanted to include. It pertains to former Yellow Jacket and current Pittsburgh Steeler punter (and Ray Guy Award winner) Pressley Harvin. Apparently, in one of the Steelers’ recent games, they were short of field goal kickers and nearly had to resort to Harvin. Harvin did get to fill in for kickoff duties but never had to attempt a field goal.

In case you’re interested in more former Yellow Jacket news, here’s a link to the latest #ProJackets football news. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

Much like the beginning of the last basketball season, the Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team is coming off a disappointing loss in a game they probably should have won. And much like last season, for their second game of the season, the Yellow Jackets will face an opponent in a game this evening that they probably should win.

If the team learned anything from last year, then Stetson, their opponent this evening, shouldn’t be taken for granted. They are returning eight of their top scorers as the article mentions. Hopefully, the Yellow Jackets can bounce back and get their first win of the season. Stetson vs. Georgia Tech is set to tip-off this evening at 7:30 PM at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets football team will be hosting Boston College tomorrow for their 10th game of the season. For head coach Geoff Collins, this may be his team’s last real chance at averting another 3-win season. After going .500 with a 3-3 record in the first half of the season, the second half of the season so far has been a disappointment for the Yellow Jackets. Rare as it may be, Tech is the favorite going into the game. Let’s see if the team can get win number 4 of the season.