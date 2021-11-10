Technical Tidbits 11/10: Tech basketball is back!

Last night the NCAA basketball season officially started for both the Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams. They went 50-50 for the night with the women’s team defeating Central Michigan 74-40 and the men’s team losing to Miami (Ohio) 72-69. For the men’s team, the loss resembles their disappointing defeat that started off their last season, so make of it what you will.

Without Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, the Yellow Jackets are playing without two of their key players from last season. Naturally, the team will have to figure out its leadership roles and what players will fill the vacancies of the aforementioned pair. A good thing about the basketball season officially starting now: there’ll be something to distract attention away from the football season. However, today’s first article does mention the football team, so let’s go ahead and get into today’s Tidbits.

Related Tech Returns Home to Host Eagles

The Yellow Jackets football team will be back home for its matchup against Boston College. The Eagles won 48-27 last season when the two teams met in Boston. Tech is coming off its third loss in a row after entering its bye week at 3-3. Now at 3-6 and facing BC, then Notre Dame, and finally U(sic)GA to finish off its season, it’s beginning to look more and more like another 3-win season for head coach Geoff College et al.

To be honest, it doesn’t matter given that we now have Tech basketball to look forward to giving us heartburn instead of the football team (yeah, I’m still recovering from last night’s game against Miami). But, when all else fails, it never hurts to look to the past for something to be proud of or happy about. And this article recognizes former Tech player and Super Bowl champion Morgan Burnett. As the article mentions, he represents Tech in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Honors class that was revealed yesterday. Congratulations to him!

The Yellow Jackets women’s basketball team showed why it’s a top-20 ranked team with its convincing victory over Central Michigan to open up the season last night. The final score was 74-40. Wow, a 34-point margin of victory and limiting their opponent to just 40 points. That is an impressive way to start off the season. Congrats to the women’s basketball team.

And speaking of congratulations, Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen were named to the watchlist for the John R. Wooden Award. Well earned recognition by both. #GoJackets