Back Seat Coachin’: Miami 33 - Georgia Tech 30

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dropped another close one, this time to the Miami Hurricanes by a final of 33-30. Tech even had the lead but in the end couldn’t capitalize on Miami turnovers. The Jackets are now 3-6 on the season (2-5 in the ACC).

On the dash

GT struggled with penalties once again. This time committing eight penalties for 77 yards compared to Miami’s three penalties. Tech was called for costly holding, false start, and defensive pass interference calls that changed the scope of the ball game.

The Thacker-Collins defense surrendered 6-of-13 ‘money downs’ to Miami, but did hold the ‘Canes to 0-for-2 on 4th downs with huge short yardage stops. Tech failed on offensive money does only converting 8-of-20 on the afternoon.

GT Offense

The Tech offense is a mess. The offensive line allowed three sacks, eight tackles for loss and two hurries which isn’t terrible, but outside of two explosive runs GT had nothing going. Jeff Sims was erratic in his passing, missing on easy throws all game. Sims finished with only 5.1 yards per pass attempt and a touchdown and an interception.

Jordan Mason and Jahmyr Gibbs both had explosive TD’s but if you took away those 71 and 29 yard runs- Mason ran seven times for four yards and Gibbs ran eight times for 38 yards. Add that in with Sims not running as much as he should have and Tech lost another close game.

Above- Tech hit on this motion to split zone play with Mason and obviously went back to it again later. Miami has really bad linebacker play and Tech took advantage of it at times, but not enough.

Above- This is the Gibbs version of the same TD run. This was more of a stretch run than a split zone and Gibbs cut back for a TD against Miamis overly aggressive LB’s and safety blitz.

Above- Sims hits Gibbs in stride, for once, and Gibbs gets another explosive play. Miami was looking improved at tackling in space but GT really did disprove that theory when it could. Sims throwing lollipop swing routes to Gibbs really hurt him getting momentum.

I’m also wondering why Dave Patenaude didn’t attack the middle of the field more. Sims was off so maybe he feared more of the lone interception from the Miami safety? I was looking for stick, mesh, and shallow cross more often.

I did like the use of Gibbs on the Texas routes and OTB’s to give Sims an outlet. The offense just looks broken and like I couldn’t tell you what the philosophy or base scheme really is.

GT Defense

The defense was torched again with limited pass rush and bad secondary play. One sack and two hurries against a bad offensive line like Miami’s and a QB that’s not a game breaking athlete just isn’t enough. Miami had almost 600 total yards against Thacker’s defense.

Tech was burned through the air allowing 11.4 yards per attempt from Tyler Van Dyke, but GT also allowed 162 yards rushing from Jaylan Knighton to round out what should’ve been a blowout loss for the Jackets. But, GT fought back and forced three key fumbles in the football game on explosive plays for Miami.

Above- For Miami’s first TD, there’s nothing the DB could’ve done here. He did everything right and Van Dyke drops a dime while the WR made a blind one handed grab. Sometimes plays just get made no matter how good of defense you play.

Above- That said what the hell happened on a couple of these deep balls? There was completely blown coverage on multiple passes throughout the game.

Above- This is the flea flicker and Tech just lets Charleston Rambo get behind their defensive backs. Something has to give in Atlanta in order to get this thing on track. In an off year in the ACC and especially the Coastal, Tech is still struggling.

Above- One thing Van Dyke is doing better than any QB in the ACC not named Sam Hartman is hit on RPO’s over the middle. This is extremely difficult to defend. If the LB chases the slant it’s an easy TD run for the RB. Play the run and it’s an easy slant TD for the WR.

In the rearview

The Jackets have a clear identity off the field but are struggling to establish an identity on the field. I couldn’t tell you what their offensive or defensive philosophies even are and it’s the last third of Year Three of the Geoff Collins Era.

The Jackets are hosting Boston College at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 13th. The Eagles were really struggling without QB Phil Jurkovec, but he’s back from injury. He struggled against Virginia Tech but the rust is off now heading into BC’s game with Georgia Tech.

Per the SP+, Georgia Tech is the 72nd ranked team in FBS football, 63rd on offense, 72nd on defense, and 99th in kicking. The Eagles are 63rd overall, 62nd on offense, 64th on defense, and 49th in kicking.

After BC, Tech will travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame before hosting rival Georgia at home. With the remaining three games on the slate, Geoff Collins will probably finish with three wins for the third consecutive season.

Prediction: Boston College by 3.