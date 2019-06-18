Technical Tidbits 6/18: Busy weekend for football coaches and recruits

The past few days have been busy ones for the football team’s coaching staff. After picking up two commits last weekend, they hosted several recruits over the weekend for their official visits. What better way to follow up that than picking up another commit to start off the week. On Monday, Alabama native and three-star recruit Trent Howard announced on Twitter that he would commit to the Yellow Jackets.

The 6-4, 285 pound offensive lineman is another significant pick-up for the offense. He was recruited by Brent Key who has been beefing up Tech’s O-line. Here’s a look at the current offensive linemen that are part of the 2020 recruiting class:

Current 2020 Recruiting Class O-linemen Name Ht. Wt. Hometown Name Ht. Wt. Hometown Jordan Williams 6-6 305 Gainesville Ga. Cade Kootsouradis 6-4 285 Crestview Fl. Trent Howard 6-4 285 Birmingham Al.

We’re looking forward to seeing these young men on The Flats in 2020.

Let’s keep that offensive line talk going. One of three undecided visiting recruits over the weekend was four-star offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin. At 6’7” and 260-lbs, McLaughlin is rated a top-300 prospect by 247 Sports composite.

The Florida native had a lot of praise for Tech and its coaching staff. Their message seemed to have resonated with the young man as he chose Tech as one of five official visits. “It was really good,” said McLaughlin of his visit. “It was high on my list. I wasn’t expecting it to be that high.” He still has an official visit to Stanford before making his big decision. It would be great to see him come to The Flats.

It’s been more than a week since the baseball season ended, but the accolades still continue rolling in. Tristin English and Kyle McCann both earned All-American honors. They were both named to the ABCA/Rawlings second team. Congratulations to both of them.

And to wrap up this Tuesday’s Tidbits, here are some offensive-line related Tweets:

Pictured above from left to right is GT commit Cade Kootsouradis along with Paula Vaipulu and Connor McLaughlin (both of whom made their official visit to Tech this past weekend).

Tech fans, how exciting would it be to see that trio as part of the O-line in the Fall of 2020? I think Vaipulu’s Tweet pretty much summarizes how exciting it would be:

#GoJackets