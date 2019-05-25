Georgia Tech Recruiting: 2020 RB Commits to Tech!

All-Purpose Back (APB) Jahmyr Gibbs announced his commitment to Georgia Tech today, becoming the 13th commit in the Jackets’ 2020 class.

Hailing from Dalton High School in Dalton, GA, Gibbs stands at 5’10.5” and weighs an athletic 187 pounds. Tech beat out 19 other schools for Gibbs’ commitment, including the likes of Michigan, Texas A&M, and North Carolina. Running backs coach Tashard Choice looks to have done a lot of the legwork to add another #404 athlete to an already stacked class of 2020. Per 247’s Composite, Gibbs is the #9 overall APB in the nation and #69 overall player in Georgia.

Here’s his tape:

Welcome to the Flats!