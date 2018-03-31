Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: 3-star RB Devin Ellison commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech added a second commitment to its 2019 football recruiting class this afternoon with the announcement that three-star running back Devin Ellison will play his college career on the Flats.

Ellison, a 5-foot-9, 182-pound back out of Jacksonville, FL, chose Tech over reported offers from Kentucky, Wake Forest, Air Force, Purdue, and much of the Ivy League. He projects as an A-Back in Paul Johnson’s option scheme and will eventually compete for playing time with the upcoming crop of 2018 backs, some of whom will need to fill the shoes of incumbent starters Clinton Lynch and Qua Searcy.

Ellison’s commitment continues Tech’s recent success with recruiting in the state of Florida; the 2018 class featured a total of four Floridians, including four-star defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza. Lamar Owens is listed as Ellison’s primary recruiter by 247Sports.

Ellison joins three-star safety Jeremiah Smith as an early member of the 2019 class. Congratulations to Devin and his family on his commitment!