Technical Tidbits 8/24: Justin Thomas Signs with Steelers

According to the team’s official account, former Yellow Jacket quarterback Justin Thomas has signed with the Pittsburg Steelers.

We have waived/injured CB Greg Ducre, and signed WR Justin Thomas. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 23, 2017

With final rosters needing to be set within the next 2 weeks, it seems Smoov has a reasonable chance of getting at least signed to the practice squad.

Jeff Schultz of the AJC points out that when the Jacket’s backs are against the wall is typically when they’re at their best.

For all of the stress we as fans and people who cover the team have elicited from the QB competition and Mills getting kicked off the team, Paul Johnson has certainly not portrayed the same amount of concern.

The article also includes a couple traditional, canonical, Paul Johnson quotes:

“I asked Johnson what he’s learned about getting players to rebound after the loss of a teammate.

“‘There’s an old adage I adhere to: If you want to see what’s gonna happen, get a bucket of water, stick your fist in there and pull it out,’” he said. “‘After about 30 minutes, everybody starts to worry about themselves and the game and the team.’”

I literally have no idea what that means. And then there’s this, when asked about how the switch to Adidas will affect recruiting:

“It’s a factor. I don’t know if it’s a deciding factor. The kind of kids that that will be a deciding factor for probably aren’t getting into school here.”

We’ll leave you today with this sort-of hype video that the folks for the Chick-fil-a kickoff put out yesterday. Turn up.

Anyone feel like translating that first CPJ quote?